The boy and girl said they were kept handcuffed in a utility room and forced to drink their own urine and eat feces.

CYPRESS, Texas — WARNING: Contains graphic content

The teens whose escape from a Cypress home led to the arrests of their mother and her boyfriend suffered horrific abuse, according to a source.

The 16-year-old twins ran to a neighbor's house for help early Tuesday and she called the Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

When deputies went to the house to investigate, the couple and five other children, ages 8 to 14, were gone so an AMBER Alert was issued.

Only one child was with the couple when they were arrested. The other four boys were later found safe with relatives in Louisiana.

The twins told investigators they were kept handcuffed inside a utility room where they were forced to drink their own urine and eat feces. Both were malnourished and the boy had at least one fractured bone that had healed, a source said. They also had bruises and cuts on their wrists from the handcuffs.

All seven children were placed in Child Protective Service custody, according to authorities.

Troubling past

It's not the first time Duncan has been arrested and charged due to alleged child abuse.

According to Louisiana court documents from 10 years ago, a then-5-year-old child of Duncan's was taken from school to a local hospital to be treated for burns to his feet, genitals and other parts of his body.

Doctors determined it was likely the result of being burned by hot water.

The boy was also had bruises on his torso, back, hip and buttocks.

According to the documents, when police went to Duncan's home, they found a 20-month-old child wrapped in clothing with his hands bound. The only other person in the home was the child's 4-year-old brother, according to the documents.

During questioning, police said Duncan admitted to routinely disciplining one child by making him get into a push-up position for up to an hour, causing the child's hands to swell. The child was also forced to sleep on the floor of the closet, court documents said. The door of the closet was blocked by boards to keep the child from "escaping" and "stealing food from the kitchen," court records said.

Police reported at the time that two of Duncan's other children also showed signed of abuse and were removed from the home. They said Duncan admitted she had been investigated for allegedly abusing the children in the past. She was charged with cruelty to juveniles.

It's not clear how long Duncan and her current boyfriend had lived in the house on Marina Alto Lane, near the intersection of West Road and Fry Road.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.