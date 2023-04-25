DA: 4 of 6 Warner Robins police officers cleared in possible misconduct investigation

DA William Kendall says the clearing of the four officers does not mean that the remaining two will be charged.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four of six members of the Warner Robins Police Narcotics Investigations Unit who were put on paid leave in a possible misconduct investigation have been cleared.

That's according to Houston County District Attorney William Kendall.

The case reportedly involves a complaint by a person involved in an investigation.

A woman who spoke to 13WMAZ said she was recently with her boyfriend when he was stopped and arrested with drugs in the car.

She says Warner Robins officers tried to get her to help with their investigation by forcing her to sell the drugs.

13WMAZ is not naming the woman out of concerns about her safety.

Kendall would not confirm or deny her story.

"What I'm telling you is I'm not going to talk about the investigation. There is a pending investigation in our office where they have been allegations made against police officers and we're looking into that," he continued.

Monday, Kendall confirmed that Warner Robins police placed six officers on administrative leave with pay and he says he's not received any other complaints against the unit since 2021.