GBI crime lab delays indicting suspects in downtown Macon mass shooting, Bibb DA says

The district attorney says they're still waiting on crucial evidence in the case

MACON, Ga. — Saturday marks a year since the mass shooting in downtown Macon outside the Thirsty Turtle on Cherry Street.

A woman died and seven others were injured in the attack.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in the case, Durand Faulk and Damion Tuff.

Maj. Chris Patterson say their investigation is finished.

"We've turned over our investigative packets to the district attorney's office," said Maj. Chris Patterson.

District Attorney Anita Howard's office says the office still has not indicted Faulk or Tuff.

They both remain in jail, facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Howard says her office believes the case is still not ready for prosecution.

"As of today, regrettably, there are still outstanding evidentiary deficiencies that prevent the DA's office from moving forward to a grand jury presentment," Howard said in a statement.

Howard says her office is waiting for evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It includes an autopsy report from the GBI Medical Examiner's Office, pending since December 2020, and then a firearm report from the GBI crime lab that's been unassigned since late March.

Howard says it's an "example of how the current staffing shortages" is affecting her office.