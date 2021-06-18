'Y'all took that from me': Family imagines the life they wanted for child who met brutal end

In tears the entire time, Jacob Williams' uncle described the weight of losing the young boy.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A family is speaking through their heartbreak after a six-year-old Henry County child died. Police said his mother and her boyfriend are responsible.

There's still a lot of unanswered questions as to what happened and why. So as the family of Jacob Williams tries to process the facts, they're also working to sort out their feelings.

"The pain is different," said Jacob's dad, Giovanno Williams.

Through heavy tears, Randy Williams, Jacob's uncle described "the worst feeling in the world. I never thought I would ever feel like this."

During a vigil outside the Ellenwood, Georgia home where Jacob spent his final days, the family tried to grasp all the emotions of losing him.

"To lose Jacob is like losing a piece of me," said cousin DeAndre Williams. "We had a special bond. Wherever I was, he - he was with me."

Police warrants show Jacob had bruises on 80 percent of his body, a broken arm, and severe head trauma when he was taken to the hospital on June 13 On June 17, he was taken off life support and his mother, DeShante Beard, and her boyfriend, Less Thompson, were charged with two counts of murder.

"I'm very angry with them because they shouldn't have ever done that to him." said aunt Stephanie Williams.

Stephanie said she was one of the first people Beard called when Jacob was rushed to the hospital.

“When I seen Jacob, it just broke my heart. I just couldn’t imagine the pain that he went through," she said. "Cause I know he had to went through a lot of pain because just looking at him, I couldn’t believe they did that to him. No child deserves that."

Giovanno described his son as soft-spoken, well-educated, and well-behaved.

"He wasn't a troubled child," he said. "Why did Jacob have to go through this experience?"

Stephanie said the father's side of the family tried to offer financial help to Beard and tried to be more involved, however, "She kept the kids away from us. We wanted to be with them more. She tried to make it seem like we didn't care for them."

Jacob's dad, aunt, uncles believe he deserved something he can never have- a chance to grow up.

"I wanted to see him have friends, have a girlfriend. Ya'll took that from me," Randy tearfully said.

"You took our friend, our light," added DeAndre.

The light in Jacob's eyes, is now dark, as his mother faces accusations of murder. Beard fainted during a hearing as the judge read her charges.

"She said she didn't have anything to do with it," said Stephanie. "I don't believe it."

What remains hard to believe is that Jacob is really gone; a child who stole the hearts of his family and was robbed of his life.

“I’m gonna miss him running out the car to hug me. Y’all took that from me. That was my brother's only son," said Randy. "And you took him from me."

Giovanno said he is trying to remain strong for his other children, as he also prepares to go through the trial process for the foreseeable future.

“The people who done it, making sure they get their punishment. That’s pretty much it,” he said.