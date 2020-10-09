Dangerous Texas fugitive captured days after shootout with Georgia deputies

The GBI has confirmed that 29-year-old Dalton Potter is now in custody

RESACA, Ga. — A Texas fugitive wanted after a shootout with Georgia deputies on Labor Day is in custody after a three-day manhunt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed 29-year-old Dalton Potter was captured around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

His capture happened shortly after he reportedly shot another man he encountered Wednesday. That man is in stable condition.

Shortly before his capture, Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood told reporters that investigators believed Potter was inside a perimeter that authorities have set up northwest of the town of Resaca.

Investigators have said Potter shot Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Officials say Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time.

The deputy's body camera video from the initial incident shows him approaching the trailer on the drivers' side and walking up to the driver's window on the white Chevy SUV.

The deputy only has enough time to announce he's with the Sheriff's Office before Potter is seen in the video pulling a gun on the deputy. It happens within the span of 22 seconds.

According to the GBI, Potter fired off several rounds at Hackney, who was hit, but saved thanks to his ballistic vest. The GBI said Hackney and another responding deputy returned fire, but Potter still managed to escape into the woods that morning.