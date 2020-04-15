CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for murdering a 7-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting.

It happened in the Conley area of the county on Lamont Avenue around 5:40 p.m. according to a spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department.

Authorities are now looking for Darnell Hansa Howard also known as "Debo".

Officials said both an 18-year-old and the 7-year-old were struck at least once each. The child, who died of his injuries, was not related to the other victim and wasn't with him when the shooting unfolded according to police.

"A stray bullet struck the seven-year-old while he was in his home," police said in a statement. "This incident, while unfortunate, was not random.

Authorities uncovered that Howard is the brother of the man who was shot during the alleged gang-related shooting.

Howard is already wanted for aggravated assault with a gun and a violation of probation charge, according to authorities.

Howard is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities described Howard as 160 pounds and around 5'10" tall with a tattoo on his right arm of the letter “A” and another tattoo around the same area that says “Grady Baby”. Howard also has the Nike symbol tattooed on his left hand.

Sheriff Victor Hill said, "every wannabe gangster in a 5-mile radius of where the child was killed will feel the wrath of the sheriff’s office until someone tells us who is responsible for this.”

Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

A cash reward may be available with Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. The Nixle tip line can also be used for confidentiality.

