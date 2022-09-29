Deputy dashcam | Man arrested after high-speed chase in Forsyth County; clocked at 150 mph

Video shows the driver gave up when he reached Pilgrim Mill Road, "just before the deputy got into position for a PIT maneuver."

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Saturday night, according to a post made by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

It happened along GA-400 heading northbound, and the office provided dashcam video. Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, a deputy saw two cars behind him, "weaving in and out of traffic." When the two passed, the deputy said he clocked their speed at 100 mph and still accelerating.

The deputy continued to chase both cars as they continued northbound on the highway reaching 150 mph, until one exited off Buford Highway. Forsyth County Sheriff said their deputy kept chasing the one car on the highway, exiting on Bal Ridge and heading into the city.

According to the office, the driver gave up when he reached Pilgrim Mill Road, "just before the deputy got into position for a PIT maneuver."

"The driver made the statement that he was already driving 140 mph, and there was no reason to stop after going that fast," Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.