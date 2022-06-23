Daunte Johnson is charged with murder in the deaths of Sharee Bradley, a former girlfriend, and her five-year-old daughter Nevaeh Adams.

SUMTER, S.C. — Day three of witness testimony in the Daunte Johnson trial began in Sumter Thursday.

During opening statements, Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest "Chip" Finney began laying out the State's case against Johnson saying he was armed with a "large folding knife" and insulted Bradley hours before her death.

Then, on the second day of witness testimony, investigators said Johnson confessed to killing them both and putting the child in a nearby dumpster.

But Johnson's attorneys say he's innocent and the State won't be able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Public Defender Elizabeth Neyle questioned investigators Wednesday on their testimony, asking why Johnson's alleged confession wasn't recorded when he was brought into custody.

Investigators said the recording wasn't a required part of policy at the time.

Johnson was back in the courtroom Thursday after choosing not to appear the day before.

Among those to speak Thursday was Lee Reed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He described in detail the search process to find Adams at the Richland County landfill after investigators say Johnson confessed to wrapping the child up and putting her in a dumpster near Bradley's apartment.

While landfill searches are complex, Reed said he felt investigators had enough information to justify going forward.

Charles Banghart was the search project manager.

He said tracking technology helped identify the time the dumpster, assumed to be carrying Adams, was picked up. Then, the multi-agency search began at the landfill.

Dr. William "Bill" Stevens with the Richland County Coroner's Office testified as an expert in forensic anthropology. His office helped analyze the bones found at the landfill and said DNA evidence matched them to Adams.

Neyle questioned why examiners didn't find markings on Adams' remains after prosecutors alleged she was likely stabbed. But, in follow-up questioning from the prosecution, Stevens said they would not have found cut marks if she was stabbed in other areas.

“If the young lady had injuries above her waist, you would’ve had to find remains in that area to do an analysis of that. Is that correct?," Solicitor Finney asked.

"That’s correct," Dr. Stevens replied. "We only had a portion of skull and legs.”