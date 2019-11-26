ATHENS, Ga. — The owner of two popular bars in Athens was arrested last night and booked on rape charges, police confirmed.

David Ippisch, 38, is the owner of Hedges on Broad and 100 Proof. He was booked for rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of battery, Athens-Clarke County Police said. He is accused of assaulting a 21-year-old female at Hedges on Nov. 24.

He remains in jail without bond.

Both bars, located on Broad Street in downtown Athens, are hot spots for University of Georgia students.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or Lt. Derek Scott at 762-400-7068.

David Ellis Ippisch

Athens Clarke County Police

