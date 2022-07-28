17 months after 12-year-old found dead in woods, Atlanta Police still looking for clues in case

David Mack was shot six times and left in the woods near his Atlanta home in 2021; police provided updates in the case on Thursday.

ATLANTA — It's been more than a year since a 12-year-old was found dead near his home in the woods. Atlanta Police Department officers are putting the case into the spotlight once again, hoping someone comes forward with information that will help solve the murder investigation.

"We're asking friends, we're asking people who we believe have information on that particular homicide of David Mack to come forward and let us know what happened," APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. said in a news conference Thursday.

David was supposed to be visiting a friend on February 9, 2021, but did not return. The last time his grandmother heard him alive was when he called her, as she was driving home, asking for permission to go, and saying he loved her before hanging up the phone.

He never made it to his friend’s home.

He FaceTimed his friend and said that he was going somewhere else in the neighborhood. The friend asked if he could join.

“He said all he saw was David’s face, but he heard somebody say, 'no, say no,'” his grandmother Glenda Mack previously said.

His body was found a day later, shot six times, and police said someone had also beaten him up, the Fulton County Medical Examiner reported. The police department is still looking for answers in the case.

"As we approach the beginning of the school year, it's important that we are mindful that our kids are important to us as well," Hampton said.

David would have been 14 now. and going into the 9th grade. Glenda and David's aunt, Radiah Allen, pray everyday that someone will come forward with a tip.

“I believe some people are afraid. Afraid to say anything," Glenda said on Thursday.

A year after his disappearance, APD said that David's family felt someone out there knew something about the 12-year-old's death, and they agreed. 17 months later, they still feel the same way. But no one has stepped forward with information on the case.

"Investigators continue to follow up on leads that come in, however, they've slowed down since the last press conference. We've recanvassed the neighborhood," said APD Major Carlo Peek. "Investigators strongly believe with the public's help we can bring this case to a close and bring the person or persons involved in his death to justice."

Glenda said her heart grieves every time a child is killed in Atlanta and all over the world.

“I want it to stop," she said. “I just don’t know. Is this going to be the way of the world, from now on? It’s crazy.”