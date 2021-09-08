Grandma praying for justice after family finds missing 12-year-old dead in the woods 6 months ago

David Mack was found shot multiple times in a wooded area in February.

ATLANTA — Glenda Mack saw her grandson, David, for the last time six months ago.

The 12-year-old was found shot multiple times in a wooded area in an Atlanta neighborhood. Each day, Mack said she prays for the people who killed David to be found. He would have started 7th-grade this year and watching kids in the neighborhood go back to school has been hard for her.

"I just watch them catch the school bus he used to catch and I just think do they know anything," said Mack.

Not a day goes by when she doesn't think about her grandson. She said he was a prankster and he loved sports. But what she misses most is hearing his voice.

"I miss him telling me, 'I love you grandma,' because that was the last thing he said to me," she said.

That call was six months ago. On February 9, David said he was going to play football with a friend, but he never made it to the friend’s house. He FaceTimed that friend to say he was going somewhere else and the friend could not join. When David didn’t come home that night, his grandmother reported him missing. His family found his body the next day near a creek known to residents in the area as a pathway off Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta.

"He was 12 years old and somebody killed him. Somebody brutally killed my child. Somebody brutally killed my grandson," she said.