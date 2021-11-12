DEA finds over 1,000 kilos of meth lined in walls of tractor tailor in Covington

"This particular bust kept potentially hundreds of thousands of doses from hitting our streets," the DEA said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over 1,000 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine are off the streets after a drug bust in Covington.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said their agents seized a tractor trailer that had 1,000 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine secreted into foam that lined the 18-wheeler's walls and ceiling.

According to the DEA, the liquid methamphetamine is converted in labs to a finished product that can be sold on the street.

"This particular bust kept potentially hundreds of thousands of doses from hitting our streets," the DEA said.

Authorities said the truck originated in Mexico and was headed for a conversion lab that was raided Thursday night. The DEA said five kilograms of finished product were confiscated.

"The cocktail of deadly chemicals used to convert liquid methamphetamine are a recipe for disaster,” Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said in a statement. "These substances are not only volatile and toxic, but they create an insidious drug that destroys families, communities and lives. Because of the collective effort between our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, these traffickers won’t be able to distribute this dangerous poison."