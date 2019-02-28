ATLANTA — Twenty people were arrested and several pounds of meth seized in a major drug trafficking bust, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A cache of firearms, about $125,000 and marijuana were seized as well. Police also uncovered a small methamphetamine conversion lab - all allegedly tied to a drug trafficking operation from Mexico that had set up a home base in Atlanta.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and officials are expected to release more details at a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.

