DEA announces seizure of 170kg of heroin in 'mammoth' bust, arrest of 'Freckleface Shawn'

The U.S. Attorney announced the arrest of Antonio DaShawn Daniels on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced what they characterized as a "mammoth" heroin seizure in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, and the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Antonio DaShawn Daniels, known as "Freckleface Shawn."

According to officials, a staggering 170 kilograms were seized at two of Daniels' residences, along with smaller amounts of cocaine and marijuana, 41 firearms and more than $1 million in cash.

"This would be a huge seizure anywhere in the U.S.," said DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division, Robert J. Murphy, noting busts of this size are more typically seen in the northeast. "Seeing this, this far down in the southeast and in Atlanta - i never in my entire 30-plus years of law enforcement experience would I have ever expected to see this much heroin here in Atlanta."

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia's office said in a release that federal agents first uncovered documents in October last year indicated Daniels had received over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine over the course of more than a year from a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.

The documents, which were financial ledgers, showed Daniels "returned more than $31 million in drug proceeds to the organization" the U.S. Attorney's office said.

An investigation identified multiple apartments and homes around Atlanta that Daniels worked out of, and he was arrested at one of them on July 27.

"Freckleface Shawn" has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that include possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.