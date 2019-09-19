EATONTON, Ga. — The GBI is expected to have autopsy reports on Thursday for both 62-year-old Alton Chalker and 25-year-old Katie Chalker, his niece.

They say Thursday’s autopsy found wounds on Katie's body, but said they did not cause her death. Now, they’re awaiting toxicology tests that could take 30-90 days.

Martha Beasley lives down the street from the Chalkers.

"That was shocking to hear there were two dead bodies," said Beasley.



Pulling out of her driveway on Wednesday morning, Beasley saw a crime scene.

"I saw the yellow tape and I saw the ambulance there and the police. I wondered what was going on," said Beasley.

Beasley says nearby neighbors asked if she should be concerned about her safety. Eatonton’s police chief Kent Lawrence he would have alerted neighbors if so. He says they received a phone call around 9:30 Wednesday morning after Alton Chalker and his niece Katie were found inside Alton’s home.

"We don’t have stuff like this going on in Eatonton, especially involving the same family members," said Lawrence.

Mary Chandler with the GBI said they hoped to have autopsy reports on both people, but because of backups in the lab, they weren’t able to complete Alton’s.

She says the wounds they found on Katie’s body didn’t cause her death, so they’re waiting on a toxicology report that could take 30-90 days.

"This is a very quiet town, this a very quiet neighborhood where I live. I thought someone might have come and told us what was going on, but they never did," said Beasley.

Beasley says she’s hoping the police will give out more information to make her feel more at ease in her neighborhood.

Investigators removed crime scene tape on both of these homes.

Law enforcement says they’re done investigating the crime scenes, but they’re still waiting on those lab results before they release more information.

Both Chandler and Lawrence say they have an idea on how the two people may have died, but don’t want to release any further details for now.

RELATED: UPDATE: 2 found dead at Eatonton home identified

RELATED: 'The pain never goes away:' Macon mother organizes walk in honor of daughter who was stabbed to death

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.