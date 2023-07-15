At least 4 killed in mass shooting in Henry County, suspect at-large: County official

A shooter is on the run following an incident in Henry County on Saturday, according to officials on Twitter.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A county government official in Georgia said at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Henry County on Saturday. The suspect is now on the run.

Henry County Government posted on Twitter that a shooting happened near the Dogwood Lakes area in Hampton and that the man is still on the run. Authorities did not confirm if anyone was hurt.

Several agencies are reportedly helping to locate the suspect. Authorities said the incident took place around 10:45 a.m. A description of the man they are looking for was not provided.

Officials said they would be hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide details on the incident. 11Alive will stream the event in the player above and below.