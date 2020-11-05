ATLANTA — An innocent teen has died after a pursuit in Clayton County that ended on the edge of Atlanta in a crash on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3 a.m. and involved the Clayton County Sheriff's Office who pursued the suspects all the way to the corner of Moreland Avenue and Constitution Road.

That's where, according to the Georgia State Patrol, a passenger car turning left to head north on Moreland was hit by the vehicle that was escaping. The crash killed the driver of the vehicle that was hit, who has since been identified as 17-year-old Jada M. Deleonardo of Decatur. The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Reniya Armstead of Stone Mountain was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects in the car accused of causing the crash have since been identified as 28-year-old Sebatian Miles, of Riverdale, 44-year-old Rodney Harris of Fayetteville, 28-year-old Montreaz Harris of Atlanta and 31-year-old Brandon Wyldon of Riverdale. The Georgia State Patrol said Miles was driving the vehicle while being pursued.

Charges in the chase are pending the completion of the ongoing investigation by the GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Since the GSP released the initial information about the crash, the Clayton County Police Department has issued a correction to that agency's report and pointed out that Clayton County Police officers were not in any way involved in the incident and that the Clayton County Sheriff's Office was the agency in pursuit.

MORE HEADLINES

GBI investigating social media threats against Arbery protests

Suspect accused of attacking shopping center workers shot during struggle with Cobb PD

Carroll County shooting leaves 83-year-old woman dead, suspect on the run

Police say suspect in custody after shooting of 6-year-old in Corpus Christi