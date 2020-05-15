MIRAMAR, Fla. — Police in South Florida are trying to find former UGA star and current New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker along with former University of Florida star and current Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday.

The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The warrant says Baker and Dunbar were attending a cookout Wednesday evening when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun.

Witnesses say Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables. Police said the four men fled the home in three vehicles.

