Alejandro Ripley's body was found floating in a small lake at the Miccosukee Gold and Country Club in Miami.

MIAMI — A grand jury has indicted a Florida woman for first-degree murder in the drowning death of her 9-year-old son with autism.

Now prosecutors say they'll pursue the death penalty for Patricia Ripley. She's accused in the May 21 death of Alejandro Ripley in South Florida.

The boy lived with severe autism and couldn't speak. Police say his mother initially called 911 and said two Black men took her son after running her off a road.

His body was found the next day in a canal a few miles away. Investigators found surveillance footage of her pushing the boy into the water. He drowned.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: