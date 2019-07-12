MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked a Macon woman. 26-year-old Devan Williams and 20-year-old Dequavia Pollard are accused of robbing and attacking the woman who tried to defend herself.

Sabrina Burse spoke to a self-defense instructor who says if you decide to fight, there are some things you should know.

An incident report says Williams knew the woman and asked her to give him and Pollard a ride to an apartment.

When she put her car in park, the report says Pollard began to hit her from the backseat with closed hands to her face.

It says the woman got out of the car to defend herself. Williams went through her purse and stole her phone and $100, according to the report.

The woman ran after the suspects. She eventually went back to her car when Williams came up behind her and hit her over the head with a beer bottle.

AAPEX owner and self defense instructor Doug Rankin says be aware of your surroundings at all times.

"If somebody steals something from you, just let them have it. It's easy to replace stuff. It's not easy to replace you," said Rankin.

He says if you are being attacked in a car, get out as quickly as possible.

"From there, I run -- I run to the furthest place, the easiest, the closest place, maybe that's what I should say, that has somebody who can give me assistance," said Rankin.

Rankin says to never chase a robber. If you decide to fight, aim for soft areas on their body.

"Knife-hand strike to the throat. Open-hand to the nose, and then two fingers to the eye in one eye," said Rankin.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and beware of strangers.

"You are going to take your hand and dig it into their wrist and forearms. Drop into a squat. Take your inside foot, move it behind, hand to the elbow pushing them away," said Rankin.

Rankin says to trust your instincts and park in well-lit areas.

If you know where either Devan Williams or Dequavia Pollard are, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1(877)-68CRIME.

