Second DeKalb County daycare under investigation for child abuse

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second daycare center in DeKalb County is being investigated for an alleged child abuse incident, the police department said.

That incident happened at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare on 4007 Church Street on Wednesday, police said.

Officers said they were sent to the daycare around 11:45 a.m. concerning child abuse. The Clarkston Police Department said they could not share any details about the abuse but that the case is active and ongoing.

This is the second daycare being investigated in DeKalb County for child abuse this week.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department reported that they were looking into child abuse claims at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy. The daycare is located at 4700 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., just outside Clarkston.