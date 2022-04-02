Police seek witnesses after 22-year-old fatally struck by driver in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning when she walking along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Blvd, according to DeKalb County Police .

Authorities said Kenya Smith was fatally struck on Jan. 31 at 6:30 a.m. The make and model of the vehicle are not yet known but investigators said the vehicle should have damage to its right front side.