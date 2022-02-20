DeKalb County Police searching for suspects accused of shooting, killing security guard at car dealership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding suspects accused of shooting and killing a security guard Saturday night.
According to DeKalb Police, officers responded at 11 p.m. to 8455 Mall Parkway at a car dealership in Stonecrest in reference to a "person shot" call.
When officers arrived, they found the security guard shot. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries, DeKalb Police said.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. DeKalb Police have released a photo of five suspects.
The victim's wife identified him as 24-year-old Henry Ashley. The two had a 4-year-old son together.
New details released from DeKalb County Police stated Ashley went to investigate a suspicious person's alert on the property. Moments after the encounter, the suspects shot him while he was in his marked work vehicle.
If anyone has any information or recognizes any of the suspects, you can call detectives at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.