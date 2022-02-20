DeKalb County Police searching for suspects accused of shooting, killing security guard at car dealership

No suspects have been arrested at this time. DeKalb Police have released a photo of the suspects.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding suspects accused of shooting and killing a security guard Saturday night.

According to DeKalb Police, officers responded at 11 p.m. to 8455 Mall Parkway at a car dealership in Stonecrest in reference to a "person shot" call.

When officers arrived, they found the security guard shot. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries, DeKalb Police said.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. DeKalb Police have released a photo of five suspects.

The victim's wife identified him as 24-year-old Henry Ashley. The two had a 4-year-old son together.

New details released from DeKalb County Police stated Ashley went to investigate a suspicious person's alert on the property. Moments after the encounter, the suspects shot him while he was in his marked work vehicle.