DeKalb deputy terminated, faces rape and child molestation charges

He was taken into custody Feb. 6 and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County deputy has been fired after an investigation led to charges of rape and child molestation, according to authorities.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old deputy was arrested by DeKalb County Police Department. He was taken into custody Feb. 6 and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

In addition to rape and child molestation, the ex-deputy faces trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, cruelty to children in the first degree, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated sexual behavior charges. 

The sheriff's office said he is being held without bond.

    

