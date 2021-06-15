The deputy from the reserves unit has been identified as Danny Jordan.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the reserves deputy shot during a grocery store dispute on Monday had served with their office since 1998.

Danny Jordan, 54, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox praised Jordan and said she was proud of his response that resulted in the arrest of the shooting suspect who allegedly killed a cashier at the Big Bear grocery store off Candler Road in Decatur.

Jordan, who was providing security at the store, was alerted by a customer that the suspect had a gun. They said he approached and shot the suspect., identified by authorities as Victor Lee Tucker.

The store's owner tells 11Alive that the cashier asked the customer to pull up his mask in order to comply with the supermarket's policy. He left the store, returned with a gun and opened fire, he said. She was identified as Laquitta Willis.

Jordan has been with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserves Unit, a non-profit organization of mostly retired law enforcement officers from various agencies who provide support services and volunteer for community relations activities at the sheriff’s office, since March.