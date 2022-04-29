Georgia man gets life in prison for rape and child molestation of young girls that went on for a year

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Justin Kenard King to life plus 21 years.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man will spend the rest of his life in jail after being convicted of raping and molesting two young girls who were in his care for nearly a year, the DeKalb District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a release that Justin Kenard King, 33, had been convicted by a jury of charges including rape, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.

"At the time the abuse was discovered, the young victims were just 8 and 9 years old," a release said.

The case was uncovered in 2019, the DA's Office said, after an "outcry by one of the victims to her grandmother regarding abuse."

An investigation found King had "molested the children and forced them to perform sex acts on multiple occasions at homes in Stone Mountain and Decatur."

"Both girls had witnessed the other being sexually assaulted," the DA's release said. "DeKalb County Police were called to investigate after the victim disclosed the abuse. Defendant King denied assaulting the girls."