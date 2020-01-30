TUCKER, Ga. — Two veteran officers have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after a DeKalb County Police investigation into their actions.

DeKalb County Police launched a criminal investigation after another DeKalb Police officer alerted the department’s criminal investigation division about an unusual phone call.

"We had an employee, a few months ago, who was in a car accident and he received a phone call from someone asking him information, asking had he been to a chiropractor, and just different type of questions," Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

But that employee, being an officer, asked some of his own.

"And the caller on the other end got nervous and hung up on him," Chief Ramos said. "So it kind of, you know, had him a little curious."

That's when he reported the suspicious activity.

An investigation revealed that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson – both longtime officers with nine years each with the department – allegedly accessed and sold thousands of motor vehicle accident reports. The officers were accused of selling the reports to “illegal runners” – or people who, according to police, solicit clients who could profit from injury or property damage caused by an automobile accident.

“The DeKalb County Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct and will take proper action to safeguard the privacy of our citizens and enforce the law,” Ramos said in a statement.

In a later interview with 11Alive, Ramos said she was disappointed in the officers' alleged actions and said that when something like this happens, it impacts the department as a whole.

Both officers were charged with computer theft and violation of their oath of office. McClinton was also charged with bribery. They both resigned in lieu of termination, the department confirmed.

"When you accept bribery, you can be charged with bribery," Ramos said.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending what the police department described would be “appropriate disciplinary action.” Ramos said the department will be moving quickly to come to a "swift conclusion."

"It is shocking and it's a little sad," Ramos said. "It's a little sad because I think the community will, unfortunately, begin to think that they can't trust the police. And I just want to emphasize that they don't represent the thousands of law enforcement officers nationwide."

She said that the vast majority of officers come to work to serve and protect.

"I hope that they [the community] don't feel that two officers are a reflection of the entire DeKalb County Police Department," Ramos said.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes is asked to call 770-724-7837 since the investigation is still ongoing.

