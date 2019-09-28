BOCA RATON, Fla. — The family of a Florida woman who was beaten, set on fire and later died has filed a lawsuit against Best Buy.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, 21, of Hialeah, is charged with murder, battery, and arson in the death of Evelyn Udell, 75, on Aug. 19.

Police said Lachazo was delivering a washer and dryer from Best Buy to Udell at her Boca Raton home when he beat her with a mallet, doused her with a chemical and set her on fire.

Best Buy contracted with the delivery company JB Hunt, which in turn sub-contracted with XM Delivery, of Miami.

According to attorneys for Morgan & Morgan, the lawsuit includes Best Buy, JB Hunt, and XM Services Inc.

Udell’s family also wants changes to the law regarding how employers screen in-home service workers.

“Had this company conducted a background check on this particular person this incident never happens, Evy Udell is not dead,” said attorney John Morgan of Morgan and Morgan.

