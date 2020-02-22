FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Anitra Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little, was charged with malice murder just hours after his first court appearance.

Little was in court on Friday and was granted bond for charges stemming from his arrest for criminal damage to Gunn's property.

Friday evening, Fort Valley police, the Peach County Sheriff's Office, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced there were new developments in the Anitra Gunn case.

"During the investigation, enough information was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant charging Demarcus Little with malice murder," said Todd Crosby of the GBI.

Crosby gave the announcement four hours after Little appeared in court for charges for damaging Gunn's car and house. That allegedly happened more than a week before she disappeared.

Gunn's body was found Tuesday in Crawford County woods and the GBI positively identified the body on Wednesday.

Crosby says law enforcement followed leads, interviewed witnesses, and executed searches throughout the week.

He would not comment on what happened or how Gunn died.

"It's pending toxicology," said Crosby.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says more than 75 people have been working the case all week. He says law enforcement is working hard to bring justice for Anitra and her family.

"It's a family that's lost a loved one. I don't know. There are no words to describe what they are feeling," said Deese.

Crosby wouldn't comment on whether law enforcement believes Little acted alone.

The case is now in the hands of district attorney David Cooke and Little's next court date has not been set.

