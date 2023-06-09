The judge delivered the sentence on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITHONIA, Ga. — A case is finally closing in the murder of a woman who was killed over $20 at a DeKalb County motel in 2020, after her killer was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office.

Deontavious Brewer will serve life in prison for felony murder, 20 years for aggravated assault to serve concurrently, and five years for the possession of a firearm to serve consecutively.

A jury found the 24-year-old Lithonia man guilty of murdering a woman in a DeKalb County motel in 2020, and its verdict came in August.

Brewer's verdict comes after a woman's 2020 death at a Knights Inn on Panola Road in Lithonia.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to a person shot at the motel on Nov. 11, 2020. That's where they found Peaches Armstrong, a 39-year-old woman, dead. She had been shot several times, according to police. Another man was in the motel with her but not hurt.

According to prosecutors, the man told police he and Armstrong were asleep when he heard gunshots outside the room. He saw Armstrong had been hit and called 911.

The man told investigators that he suspected Brewer and another woman since they had been arguing with Armstrong over $20.

Surveillance video from outside the motel confirmed the man's suspicion, prosecutors said, as footage showed Brewer get out of a silver BMW, walk to the motel room, and fire 11 rounds through the room window.

Management at the motel said the other woman involved with Brewer drove a silver BMW and lived next to Armstrong until she stopped paying for the woman's room. The woman's family also tipped off authorities, saying that the woman had threatened to kill Armstrong on Facebook and showed up at their home in North Carolina with Brewer following the shooting and spoke of the murder, prosecutors said.

Brewer was eventually arrested with the woman in Atlanta. Brewer confessed to shooting and killing Armstrong; the woman admitted driving the getaway car.

The woman took a plea deal last year and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge. She was sentenced to 25 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.