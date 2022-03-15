FBI seeking info in Georgia on ex-federal agent charged with 8 sexual assaults

The FBI's Atlanta office said the bureau was seeking information about Chris Heitstuman's activities in Glynn County, Georgia.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI is seeking information in Georgia about a former Department of Homeland Security Agent who is charged with eight sexual assaults.

Chris Hetstuman was indicted in Alaska in February, with two more charges added last week.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, Heitstuman's charges relate to eight different assaults on four different victims.

Heitstuman worked most recently as a DHS officer, and the allegations against him occurred between 2011-2018.

At least two of the alleged assaults happened at a mall in Anchorage, Alaska where he was employed as a security officer.

The other six stem from his time as a Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service specialist. The FBI Atlanta office said it was information about his activities in Glynn County, Georgia, though it did not specifically detail if he had worked in Georgia.

An area of Glynn County outside Brunswick known as Glynco is home to a large federal law enforcement training center complex.

The FBI is seeking further information regarding Heitstuman’s activities in the state of Alaska, and GLYNCO, GA. If you have any information about Heitstuman or believe you may have been a victim please contact @FBIAnchorage at 907-276-4441. — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) March 15, 2022