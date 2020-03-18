MACON, Ga. — Right now the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has several roads blocked.

There is an active scene along Forsyth Road.

Forsyth Road at Napier Avenue, Rivoli Drive and Charter Boulevard are all blocked.

We have a crew on scene trying to learn more.

We'll continue to update you as more information comes in.

MORE HEADLINES

Five-man field set for Macon-Bibb mayor's race

9 charged with selling meth after Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executes multiple search warrants

Two men facing charges after one of them allegedly tried to break into a woman's car in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.