Cobb County deputies to be honored for aiding fallen deputies in ambush

Deputies Lossings and Hudgins of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office were recognized in a reception on Friday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies who came to the aid of their fallen brothers last year during an ambush-style attack were recognized Friday as the Cobb County's public safety officers of the year.

Deputies Lossings and Hodgins were honored in a reception by the Cobb County Bar Association for their annual Law Day Luncheon.

A release noted Lossings and Hodgins "went to the aid of fallen deputies while disregarding their own safety under a direct threat of hostile fire."

Last September, Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed when a man opened fire on them from a home where they were attempting to serve a warrant.

Sheriff Craig Owens called it "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office" at services for Koleski about a week later.

Lossings and Hudgins were hailed Friday for going to the aid of Lossings and Hudgins in the midst of the dangerous situation.

Late last year, the shooter pleaded guilty in the killings to avoid the death penalty.