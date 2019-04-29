MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a person found dead in a boarding house.
Coroner Leon Jones said the person was found dead Monday afternoon in a bathtub at 3501 Granada Terrace, which is off Houston Avenue in south Macon.
He said the River Edge Behavioral Health Center uses the home as a boarding house for clients.
Jones says there was a fire at the home March 16.
Lt. Sean DeFoe of the sheriff's office says they consider the case a suspicious death, but are still investigating.
Authorities have identified the victim, but are withholding the name.
