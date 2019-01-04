MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help identifying four people who allegedly entered a Macon store and stole items.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened at Macon Cigar and Tobacco (MCT Wholesale) at 575 12th Street on Sunday, March 24.

They say four people were seen on surveillance footage entering the business after hours and taking items.

They were seen wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the four suspects can contact Inv. Baker at 478-803-2597.