Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' man after car stolen in Monroe County

Deputies believe Anthony Lee Hall may be the man who was seen running from a stolen Dodge Dakota pickup on Highway 87 near Juliette.

JULIETTE, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for a man Monday morning who may be dangerous and on the run near Juliette.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says investigators are looking for Anthony Lee Hall.

He's about 6 feet 4 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

They believe he may be the man who was seen running from a stolen Dodge Dakota pickup on Highway 87 near Juliette.

They believe he may be near Juliette Road and McCrackin Street.

He's wanted in Henry County for Larceny and may be armed and dangerous.