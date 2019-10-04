MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who allegedly shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a home on Lawton Road.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams, three people were arguing over a cellphone around 11 a.m. when 24-year-old Kierra Brooks pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting Dereck Perkins.

Williams says when officers got to the scene, they found Perkins lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Right now, deputies are currently trying to locate Brooks.

Perkins, 27, is in stable condition at a Macon hospital.

Anyone who knows Brooks’ location can call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500.

