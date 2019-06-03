MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a man found shot to death behind a store in south Bibb County.
Lt. Sean DeFoe of the sheriff's office says the death was likely a suicide.
The man was found Wednesday morning behind the Family Dollar at 5615 Houston Road, near Hartley Bridge Road.
Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said the victim was a 20-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.
He said they were investigating the death as "suspicious" and had not officially ruled it a suicide.
The man's name has not been released because his next of kin had not been notified.