MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a man found shot to death behind a store in south Bibb County.

Lt. Sean DeFoe of the sheriff's office says the death was likely a suicide.

The man was found Wednesday morning behind the Family Dollar at 5615 Houston Road, near Hartley Bridge Road.

Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said the victim was a 20-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

He said they were investigating the death as "suspicious" and had not officially ruled it a suicide.

The man's name has not been released because his next of kin had not been notified.

RELATED: Resources for mental health in Central Georgia