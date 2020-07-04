BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage on Monday, when Autumn Finlay was thought to be in danger according to law enforcement.
A 21-year-old woman thought to be in 'extreme danger' is now believed to be helping a murder suspect.
On Monday, the Butts County Sheriff's Office said Autumn Finlay was being held against her will by 20-year-old Cody Matthews.
He's wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday.
On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said they now believe Finlay is helping Matthews flee.
She's wanted for aiding and abetting a fugitive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
If you see these people, they ask you call 911 immediately. They're considered armed and dangerous.
A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to their arrests, the sheriff's office said.
