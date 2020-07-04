BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage on Monday, when Autumn Finlay was thought to be in danger according to law enforcement.

A 21-year-old woman thought to be in 'extreme danger' is now believed to be helping a murder suspect.

On Monday, the Butts County Sheriff's Office said Autumn Finlay was being held against her will by 20-year-old Cody Matthews.

He's wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday.

RELATED: Butts County deputies looking for murder suspect, missing woman

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said they now believe Finlay is helping Matthews flee.

She's wanted for aiding and abetting a fugitive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

If you see these people, they ask you call 911 immediately. They're considered armed and dangerous.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to their arrests, the sheriff's office said.

MORE HEADLINES

Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl he was caring for in southwest Atlanta

Florida man accused of spitting on officer during arrest, saying he has coronavirus

Missing Georgia 2-year-old found safe, father in standoff with Tampa police

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.