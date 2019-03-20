MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after multiple shots were fired near a Checkers on Pio Nono Avenue.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1 p.m. about two men in an argument over on Marlies Circle.

During the fight, one of the men left and drove off. The other man involved in the fight followed him in another car.

The two ended up near the Checkers on Hightower Road and Pio Nono Avenue and multiple shots were fired.

Williams says no one was injured and right now, they’re trying to identify the men involved and who fired the shots.

No further information is available. Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.