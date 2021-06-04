Coroner: Deputy dies after stabbing at Bibb County Jail

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Deputy is dead after a stabbing at the Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the deputy was stabbed in the neck and taken to a hospital.
He died just before 4 a.m.
The deputy is identified as 30-year-old Christopher Knight.
A viewer shared photos from outside the jail overnight. It shows fire trucks, an ambulance, and several squad cars.
