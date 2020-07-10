Derek Chauvin posts $1M bond, leaves prison

The former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death has left Oak Park Heights prison.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and has been released from prison.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after bystander video showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.

Chauvin’s bail was set in June at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Sources say Chauvin is bailing out today and is no longer at Oak Park Heights prison, but it is unclear whether he is still in county custody.

Derek Chauvin has posted bail as he awaits trial in the George Floyd murder case.



$1,000,000 non-cash bond.



I have confirmed Chauvin’s Oakdale home sold on 8/28 well below list price. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 7, 2020

Chauvin was transferred to that prison from jail only a few days after Floyd’s death. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at that time that Chauvin was transferred both for safety reasons, and because of COVID-19 concerns.

Chauvin’s trial, and those of the other officers, would begin in March 2021. The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, is expected to make a decision about whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County by Oct. 15.