Dashcam video released in East Point shooting that left man paralyzed

Two of the officers are indicted, having been accused of using excessive force.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Devin Nolley's attorney said the only body part he can move is his head after being shot by police three years ago. Not only do they want the indicted officers to be convicted, they want East Point Police and the City of South Fulton to pay his ongoing medical bills.

One angle of the dashcam video released shows an officer using a PIT maneuver, causing the car Nolley was driving to spin and then stop. You can see him jump out of the car and run into the woods, as officers begin shooting.

"He was running from the police near Interstate 285 unarmed, shot in the back twice shot in the legs twice while running away. Mr. Nolley was not a threat to anyone," said lead attorney Carlos Moore.

Nolley was handcuffed and taken to the hospital, but he was left paralyzed from his neck down.

Another dash camera clip shows Nolley's initial encounter with police at a shopping plaza along Camp Creek Parkway when officers tried to stop him, believing the black sedan he was driving was stolen.

Nolley's other attorney, James Bryant, described what he saw while watching the video.

"Devin Nolley backs up, he attempts to avoid officer Ettienne and drives off. And at that point, East Point Officers fired 17 shots." He said.

Nolley’s attorneys said those officers put the public in danger. GBI said at least one bullet pierced a store window and a customer was cut from broken glass.

The now former East Point officers, Rodney Etienne and Shiron Nicole Varner, were indicted this month for aggravated assault after a Fulton County grand jury concluded they used excessive force when trying to arrest Nolley.

"It will not bring back the use of his arms or his hands or any of his limbs. But he will get some comfort in knowing that those who almost took his life will be held accountable in a court of law," Moore said.