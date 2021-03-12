High-speed chase ends multiple vehicle crash in southwest Atlanta, troopers say

The chase ended in a crash along Dill Avenue.

Georgia State Patrol troopers rushed through southwest Atlanta Friday in pursuit of a vehicle that ended in a crash.

A trooper tried to stop a driver in a Dodge Durango for an equipment violation around 3:50 p.m., according to authorities. GSP said the driver refused to stop.

Troopers followed the SUV southbound onto Peters Street and through Lee Street as the driver traveled into oncoming traffic and weaved through cars, a GSP release said.

In an effort to shake authorities, the driver turned eastbound onto Dill Avenue, troopers said. The SUV traveled through a red light at the intersection of Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road, striking the driver side of a Subaru Forester, a news release read. As the SUV continued through the intersection it struck a Toyota Corolla. The impact caused the car to flip, investigators said.

All passengers in the Subaru and Corolla were rushed to Grady Hospital, according to GSP. Authorities did not share any information about the extent of their injuries.

After the three-car wreck, the driver of the SUV tried to run off. GSP said the 24-year-old was quickly taken into custody.