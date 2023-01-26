Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

This isn't the first time the state's office has investigated the Clayton County woman or her supposed business.

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance.

Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.

Oyediran sold a fake auto insurance policy to someone in November 2021, according to state investigators. She charged the individual more than $1,500 via mobile transactions within an eight-month period. The person learned the policy was fake when trying to make a claim after a crash.

“Neither Ms. Oyediran nor her company, Dirt-Cheap Insurance, are licensed to sell insurance in the state of Georgia,” said Commissioner King in a news release. “In fact, our office investigated this fraudulent insurance company last year in connection with a Rockdale County case. In the future, we discourage Georgians from purchasing an insurance policy from Dirt-Cheap Insurance.”

Officials said warrants for Oyediran's arrest were obtained on Jan. 17 and are still searching for her.

To avoid falling victim to scams, consumers can use the office's online license lookup tool or call 1-800-656-2298 to find out whether an insurance professional, agency, or company is licensed in Georgia, according to the office.