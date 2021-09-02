Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenét Ramsey killing

It's been 25 years since the death of JonBenet Ramsey. Police now hope today's DNA testing can help solve the case.

BOULDER, Colo. — 25 years after JonBenét Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case.

The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.

In a statement marking the anniversary of JonBenét's death, the Boulder Police Department said it “is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward.”

The department also said they have processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence, including nearly 1,000 DNA samples, as it relates to the 6-year-old's death.

A spokesperson declined further comment because it is an active case.