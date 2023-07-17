His remains were discovered several years ago at a pond. Now, the GBI says DNA testing helped identify him

This week, the GBI announced the man has been identified as Jeremiah Garretson, of Nashville.

LENOX, Ga. — With the help of genealogy technology, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has identified a man whose remains were discovered at a Cook County pond more than four years ago.

This week, the GBI announced the man has been identified as Jeremiah Garretson, of Nashville. He was 36 years old when he was found, according to the GBI.

On the morning of March 4, 2019, the GBI said it received a request from the Cook County Sheriff's Office to help with a death investigation. A body had been found in a pond on Ed Lindsey Road in Lenox, Georgia. The GBI said deputies arrived to find the remains of the man in the pond. An autopsy later determined the man died due to drowning.

Investigators initially searched the missing person reports from several surrounding counties but there were no matches. Detectives also tried analyzing the man's DNA and fingerprints at the GBI's crime lab but again no matches were found.

GBI forensic artist Kelly Lawson created a sketch of what the man may have looked like (pictured below). Although there were several leads, the GBI said the man remained unidentified. A case was opened with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

It wasn't until the end of 2022 that the GBI said it began working with Othram, a company that uses advanced DNA testing to solve cases. This year, the GBI sent its forensic evidence, which led to a genealogical search investigation and Garretson finally being identified.