DNR searching Washington County pond, GBI investigating in missing teacher case

It's been days since Tina Prince has been seen. Now, crews are searching a pond off of Highway 24 West.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — It's been days since a Washington County teacher has been reported missing, and now the Department of Natural resources is searching a pond in connection with her disappearance.

That's according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

46-year-old Tina Prince was eating with her daughter Friday night at Puebla's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Sandersville. The family says she started getting texts during dinner, went outside to take a call, came back inside and told her daughter she was leaving.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Cochran says the agency is looking inside a pond off of Highway 24 West. He says this is an area of interest and they're looking into it in order to rule it out.

Cochran shared new photos from surveillance footage showing what Prince was wearing Friday. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says she has green eyes and burgundy hair.

Deputies found her blue Kia Forte there Sunday morning. Through surveillance video, they can see her get in a man's car.

Georgia State Patrol had a helicopter in the air looking for Prince on Tuesday.

"Investigators are pursuing every avenue and following every lead to locate Ms. Prince," the post says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also helping with the investigation into Prince's disappearance and the FBI is providing technical support, Cochran says.