STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A Henry County Grand Jury indicted a Stockbridge doctor Thursday on charges of prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical reason.

Dr. John Patrick Schilling was indicted on 58 counts of unauthorized distributions and dispensations of hydrocodone in 2018, the Henry County district attorney's office said.

Schilling, 69, is currently out on bond from the Henry County jail.

