DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Dodge County deputies, Georgia State Patrol and a few other law enforcement agencies are looking for a burglary suspect Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they are looking for 44-year-old Cris Fordham, who is wanted for several burglaries, obstruction and aggravated assault/battery on a juvenile.

The post says deputies found Fordham on Tuesday, but he ran into the woods off Scarborough-Owens Road.

The post says a Bleckley County K-9 unit was called in to help out with searching the area, but Fordham was not found.

A short time later, Dodge County 911 got a call from a home off F.M. Braswell Road for assault. The caller said a 15-year-old girl was physically assaulted by someone matching Fordham's description, the post says.

The Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit and troopers, the Eastman Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called in to help with a search of the area, the post says.

Fordham was not found.

The post describes him as 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches and weighing around 175 pounds. He has numerous tattoos and lives in the Gresston area, the post says.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says he is considered dangerous and has other charges pending.

If you have any contact with Fordham, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office asks you to not approach him and call 911.

